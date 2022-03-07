Has Atreca, Inc. (BCEL) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Atreca, Inc. (BCEL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Atreca, Inc. is one of 1161 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atreca, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCEL's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BCEL has gained about 71.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -9.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Atreca, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Indivior PLC (INVVY). The stock is up 3.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Indivior PLC's current year EPS has increased 5.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Atreca, Inc. is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 540 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 18.1% so far this year, meaning that BCEL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Indivior PLC belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. This 230-stock industry is currently ranked #163. The industry has moved -15% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Atreca, Inc. and Indivior PLC as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

