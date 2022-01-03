Has Atmos Energy (ATO) Outpaced Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Utilities stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Atmos Energy (ATO) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Utilities sector should help us answer this question.

Atmos Energy is one of 111 companies in the Utilities group. The Utilities group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Atmos Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATO's full-year earnings has moved 0.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ATO has moved about 9.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Utilities companies have returned an average of 0%. This means that Atmos Energy is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Duke Energy (DUK) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 14.6%.

For Duke Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Atmos Energy belongs to the Utility - Gas Distribution industry, a group that includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #108 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

In contrast, Duke Energy falls under the Utility - Electric Power industry. Currently, this industry has 62 stocks and is ranked #163. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved 0%.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track Atmos Energy and Duke Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

