Has Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (ATCX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. is a member of our Construction group, which includes 105 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATCX's full-year earnings has moved 29.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ATCX has moved about 48% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of -19.9%. This means that Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Pacasmayo (CPAC). The stock is up 2.7% year-to-date.

For Pacasmayo, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 97.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.2% this year, meaning that ATCX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Pacasmayo falls under the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #200. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -20.9%.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. and Pacasmayo. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.