Has Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 143 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AAWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAWW's full-year earnings has moved 99.61% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, AAWW has gained about 40.55% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 24.24% on average. This shows that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, AAWW is a member of the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 18.50% so far this year, so AAWW is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to AAWW as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.