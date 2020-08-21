Has Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of AAWW and the rest of the Transportation group's stocks.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. AAWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAWW's full-year earnings has moved 37.81% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, AAWW has returned 114.15% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -0.02% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, AAWW belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 47.30% so far this year, so AAWW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to AAWW as it looks to continue its solid performance.

