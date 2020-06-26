Has Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 143 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AAWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAWW's full-year earnings has moved 27.16% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AAWW has returned about 44.90% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -13.53%. This means that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, AAWW belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 5 individual stocks and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 0.83% this year, meaning that AAWW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track AAWW. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.