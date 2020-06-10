Has Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 143 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. AAWW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AAWW's full-year earnings has moved 27.16% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AAWW has moved about 49.84% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 10.66%. This means that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, AAWW belongs to the Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry, a group that includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.40% so far this year, meaning that AAWW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

AAWW will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.