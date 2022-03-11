Has Atlantic Union (AUB) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Atlantic Union (AUB) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Atlantic Union is one of 894 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Atlantic Union is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AUB's full-year earnings has moved 5.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that AUB has returned about 4.8% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 6.1% on average. This means that Atlantic Union is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Citizens Financial Group (CFG). The stock has returned 0.1% year-to-date.

In Citizens Financial Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atlantic Union belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, a group that includes 89 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2% this year, meaning that AUB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Citizens Financial Group belongs to the Financial - Savings and Loan industry. This 36-stock industry is currently ranked #57. The industry has moved -0.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Atlantic Union and Citizens Financial Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2022?

From inception in 2012 through 2021, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolios gained an impressive +1,001.2% versus the S&P 500’s +348.7%. Now our Director of Research has combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and has handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in…because the sooner you do, the more upside you stand to grab.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.