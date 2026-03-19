Has Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRK) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Atlanta Braves Holdings (BATRK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Atlanta Braves Holdings is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 258 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atlanta Braves Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BATRK's full-year earnings has moved 129.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BATRK has moved about 8.8% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 7.7%. This shows that Atlanta Braves Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Central Garden (CENT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 11.5%.

For Central Garden, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atlanta Braves Holdings belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 14.6% so far this year, meaning that BATRK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Central Garden, however, belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. Currently, this 28-stock industry is ranked #55. The industry has moved +9% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Atlanta Braves Holdings and Central Garden as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.