Has Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRK) Outpaced Other Conglomerates Stocks This Year?

The Conglomerates group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Atlanta Braves Holdings (BATRK) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Conglomerates peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Atlanta Braves Holdings is a member of the Conglomerates sector. This group includes 24 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atlanta Braves Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BATRK's full-year earnings has moved 32.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BATRK has returned 5.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Conglomerates sector has returned an average of -0.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Atlanta Braves Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Conglomerates stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Federal Signal (FSS). The stock is up 21.6% year-to-date.

In Federal Signal's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 5.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atlanta Braves Holdings belongs to the Diversified Operations industry, a group that includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.6% so far this year, so BATRK is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Federal Signal is also part of the same industry.

Atlanta Braves Holdings and Federal Signal could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Conglomerates stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

