Has Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (BATRA) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is one of 255 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BATRA's full-year earnings has moved 205.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, BATRA has gained about 13.9% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -1.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Atlanta Braves Holdings (BATRK) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.8%.

In Atlanta Braves Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 129.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 6.2% so far this year, so BATRA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Atlanta Braves Holdings is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. and Atlanta Braves Holdings. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

