Has Atkore (ATKR) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Atkore Inc. (ATKR) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Atkore Inc. is one of 218 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Atkore Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATKR's full-year earnings has moved 11% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ATKR has moved about 21% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Atkore Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Cintas (CTAS). The stock has returned 3% year-to-date.

In Cintas' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Atkore Inc. belongs to the Wire and Cable Products industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.7% so far this year, so ATKR is performing better in this area.

Cintas, however, belongs to the Uniform and Related industry. Currently, this 2-stock industry is ranked #5. The industry has moved +2.3% so far this year.

Atkore Inc. and Cintas could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.