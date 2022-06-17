Has Assertio (ASRT) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Assertio (ASRT) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Assertio is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1181 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Assertio is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASRT's full-year earnings has moved 15.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ASRT has moved about 26.6% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -17.5%. As we can see, Assertio is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Savara Inc. (SVRA). The stock is up 7.3% year-to-date.

For Savara Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 33.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Assertio belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 231 individual stocks and currently sits at #146 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 28.3% so far this year, so ASRT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Savara Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Assertio and Savara Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Free: Top Stocks for the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

The metaverse is a quantum leap for the internet as we currently know it - and it will make some investors rich. Just like the internet, the metaverse is expected to transform how we live, work and play. Zacks has put together a new special report to help readers like you target big profits. The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.