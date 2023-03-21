Has Aspira Women's Health (AWH) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Aspira (AWH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Aspira is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1167 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aspira is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWH's full-year earnings has moved 10.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, AWH has returned 18% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 5% on average. As we can see, Aspira is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA). The stock has returned 79.8% year-to-date.

In Biomea Fusion, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aspira belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 98 individual stocks and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.4% so far this year, meaning that AWH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Biomea Fusion, Inc. falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 553 stocks and is ranked #92. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -5.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Aspira and Biomea Fusion, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aspira Women's Health Inc. (AWH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (BMEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.