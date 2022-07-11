Has Aspen Technology (AZPN) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Aspen Technology (AZPN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aspen Technology is one of 666 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aspen Technology is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AZPN's full-year earnings has moved 18.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that AZPN has returned about 23.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of -26.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Aspen Technology is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Computer and Technology stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is DZS Inc. (DZSI). The stock has returned 0.2% year-to-date.

For DZS Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Aspen Technology belongs to the Internet - Software industry, a group that includes 148 individual companies and currently sits at #138 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 48.6% so far this year, so AZPN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

DZS Inc. however, belongs to the Communication - Infrastructure industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #33. The industry has moved -41.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Aspen Technology and DZS Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

