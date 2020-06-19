Has ASPEN PHARMACR (APNHY) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of ASPEN PHARMACR (APNHY), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

ASPEN PHARMACR is one of 887 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. APNHY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APNHY's full-year earnings has moved 4.14% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, APNHY has moved about 1.92% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -1.61% on a year-to-date basis. This means that ASPEN PHARMACR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, APNHY belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #48 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 3.46% this year, meaning that APNHY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to APNHY as it looks to continue its solid performance.

