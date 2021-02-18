Has ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ASML Holding N.V. is one of 629 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASML's full-year earnings has moved 12.98% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ASML has returned 23.67% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 10.63% on average. This means that ASML Holding N.V. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, ASML is a member of the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 24.12% this year, meaning that ASML is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on ASML as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

