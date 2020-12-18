Has ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

ASML Holding N.V. is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 615 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ASML is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASML's full-year earnings has moved 6.93% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ASML has moved about 61.28% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 39.95%. This shows that ASML Holding N.V. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, ASML belongs to the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 59.18% so far this year, so ASML is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to ASML as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ASML Holding N.V. (ASML): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.