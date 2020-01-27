Has ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ASLN and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 905 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ASLN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASLN's full-year earnings has moved 26.61% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ASLN has moved about 7.39% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 0.32%. This means that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ASLN belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 387 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 2.69% so far this year, so ASLN is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to ASLN as it looks to continue its solid performance.

