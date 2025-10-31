Has ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR (ASCCY) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR (ASCCY) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 264 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASCCY's full-year earnings has moved 7.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ASCCY has returned about 29.7% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 3.5%. This means that ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Carnival (CCL). The stock has returned 13.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Carnival's current year EPS has increased 8.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, a group that includes 24 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 0.8% so far this year, meaning that ASCCY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Carnival, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this 28-stock industry is ranked #84. The industry has moved +0.8% so far this year.

ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR and Carnival could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ASICS Corporation Unsponsored ADR (ASCCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Carnival Corporation (CCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.