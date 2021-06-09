Has ASE Technology Holding Co. (ASX) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. ASE Technology Holding Co. (ASX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ASX and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

ASE Technology Holding Co. is one of 619 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ASX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASX's full-year earnings has moved 11.67% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ASX has returned 43.49% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 13.71% on a year-to-date basis. This means that ASE Technology Holding Co. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ASX belongs to the Electronics - Semiconductors industry, which includes 35 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.10% so far this year, so ASX is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track ASX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.