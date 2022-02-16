Has Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Asbury Automotive Group is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 232 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Asbury Automotive Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABG's full-year earnings has moved 25.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ABG has returned 1.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 7.1% on average. This shows that Asbury Automotive Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Retail-Wholesale stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Tapestry (TPR). The stock has returned 0.3% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Tapestry's current year EPS has increased 4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Asbury Automotive Group is a member of the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.8% this year, meaning that ABG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Tapestry belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #168. The industry has moved -11.2% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Asbury Automotive Group and Tapestry as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.