Has Asanko Gold (GAU) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Asanko Gold (GAU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Asanko Gold is one of 236 individual stocks in the Basic Materials sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GAU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GAU's full-year earnings has moved 108.33% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GAU has gained about 68.42% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has returned an average of 0.77% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Asanko Gold is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, GAU belongs to the Mining - Gold industry, which includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 37.28% so far this year, meaning that GAU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track GAU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

