Has Arvinas (ARVN) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Arvinas, Inc. is one of 1087 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arvinas, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARVN's full-year earnings has moved 14.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ARVN has returned 4.3% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 4.1%. This means that Arvinas, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Novo Nordisk (NVO). The stock is up 44.8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Novo Nordisk's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Arvinas, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 527 individual companies and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 14.6% so far this year, so ARVN is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Novo Nordisk belongs to the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #54. The industry has moved +7.5% year to date.

Arvinas, Inc. and Novo Nordisk could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

