Has Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of APAM and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Artisan Partners Asset Management is a member of our Finance group, which includes 840 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. APAM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APAM's full-year earnings has moved 9.39% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that APAM has returned about 11.36% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 1.43% on average. This means that Artisan Partners Asset Management is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, APAM belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, a group that includes 48 individual companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.66% so far this year, meaning that APAM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track APAM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

