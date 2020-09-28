Has Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Artisan Partners Asset Management is a member of our Finance group, which includes 890 different companies and currently sits at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. APAM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APAM's full-year earnings has moved 27.05% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, APAM has moved about 15.01% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have lost an average of 18.98%. This means that Artisan Partners Asset Management is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, APAM belongs to the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 47 individual stocks and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 6.49% so far this year, so APAM is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on APAM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.