Has Arrow Financial (AROW) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Arrow Financial (AROW) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arrow Financial is one of 886 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arrow Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROW's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AROW has returned 1.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -15% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Arrow Financial is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Bank7 (BSVN). The stock has returned 8.7% year-to-date.

For Bank7, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Arrow Financial belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry, a group that includes 88 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 12.6% so far this year, so AROW is performing better in this area.

Bank7, however, belongs to the Banks - Southeast industry. Currently, this 63-stock industry is ranked #25. The industry has moved +0.4% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Arrow Financial and Bank7 as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





