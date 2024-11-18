Has Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Armstrong World Industries (AWI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Armstrong World Industries is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 88 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Armstrong World Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWI's full-year earnings has moved 1.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AWI has gained about 55.9% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 23.9%. This shows that Armstrong World Industries is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Construction sector, Acuity Brands (AYI), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 59.1%.

For Acuity Brands, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Armstrong World Industries belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 22.2% this year, meaning that AWI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Acuity Brands falls under the Building Products - Lighting industry. Currently, this industry has 3 stocks and is ranked #77. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +56.3%.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Armstrong World Industries and Acuity Brands. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.