Has Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Ardmore Shipping (ASC) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Ardmore Shipping is one of 144 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ardmore Shipping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASC's full-year earnings has moved 767.5% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ASC has moved about 106.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -16.2%. This means that Ardmore Shipping is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Dynagas LNG (DLNG). The stock is up 10.7% year-to-date.

For Dynagas LNG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 67.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Ardmore Shipping is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 17.5% so far this year, so ASC is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Dynagas LNG falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 29 stocks and is ranked #60. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -17.3%.

Ardmore Shipping and Dynagas LNG could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.