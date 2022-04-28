Has Ardmore Shipping (ASC) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Ardmore Shipping (ASC) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Ardmore Shipping is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 141 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ardmore Shipping is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASC's full-year earnings has moved 583.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, ASC has gained about 87.3% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 9.2%. This means that Ardmore Shipping is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Dynagas LNG (DLNG). The stock is up 13.8% year-to-date.

For Dynagas LNG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ardmore Shipping belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #42 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 26.4% so far this year, so ASC is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Dynagas LNG falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 30 stocks and is ranked #150. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -13.6%.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Ardmore Shipping and Dynagas LNG as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.