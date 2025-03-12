Has Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is one of 1012 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARQT's full-year earnings has moved 61.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ARQT has returned about 11.2% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 3.9%. This shows that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Benitec Biopharma Limited (BNTC) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 5.2%.

The consensus estimate for Benitec Biopharma Limited's current year EPS has increased 64.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 510 individual companies and currently sits at #73 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.9% so far this year, so ARQT is performing better in this area. Benitec Biopharma Limited is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

