Has Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is one of 1184 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARQT's full-year earnings has moved 5.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ARQT has moved about 17.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -18.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 72.5%.

In AVEO Pharmaceuticals' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 557 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 22.8% this year, meaning that ARQT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. AVEO Pharmaceuticals is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. and AVEO Pharmaceuticals as they attempt to continue their solid performance.







