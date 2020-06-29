Has Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Arcus Biosciences (RCUS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of RCUS and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Arcus Biosciences is a member of our Medical group, which includes 887 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. RCUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCUS's full-year earnings has moved 35.39% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, RCUS has moved about 125.35% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -2.78%. As we can see, Arcus Biosciences is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, RCUS belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 381 individual companies and currently sits at #51 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.81% so far this year, so RCUS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track RCUS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.