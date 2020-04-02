Has Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Arcus Biosciences (RCUS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arcus Biosciences is one of 896 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. RCUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCUS's full-year earnings has moved 8.75% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, RCUS has gained about 38.32% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -16.02% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Arcus Biosciences is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, RCUS belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 385 individual companies and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11.09% this year, meaning that RCUS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track RCUS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

