Has Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Arcus Biosciences (RCUS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arcus Biosciences is a member of our Medical group, which includes 899 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. RCUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCUS's full-year earnings has moved 8.75% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, RCUS has returned 23.96% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -21.21% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Arcus Biosciences is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, RCUS belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 385 individual companies and currently sits at #74 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 19.04% so far this year, meaning that RCUS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to RCUS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

