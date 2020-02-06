Has Arcosa (ACA) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Arcosa (ACA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Arcosa is one of 102 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ACA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACA's full-year earnings has moved 2.22% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ACA has returned 4.74% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 3.48% on average. As we can see, Arcosa is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, ACA belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.09% so far this year, meaning that ACA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track ACA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

