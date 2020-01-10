Has Arcosa (ACA) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Arcosa (ACA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Arcosa is one of 102 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ACA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACA's full-year earnings has moved 0.26% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ACA has moved about 3.61% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have lost about 0.09% on average. This means that Arcosa is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, ACA belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.18% so far this year, so ACA is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on ACA as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

