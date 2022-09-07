Has Arcosa (ACA) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Arcosa (ACA) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

Arcosa is one of 101 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arcosa is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ACA's full-year earnings has moved 13.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ACA has returned 8.6% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of -25.6%. This shows that Arcosa is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Dycom Industries (DY). The stock is up 16.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries' current year EPS has increased 11.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Arcosa belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 24.5% so far this year, so ACA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Dycom Industries belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #142. The industry has moved -14% year to date.

Arcosa and Dycom Industries could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





