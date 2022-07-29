Has Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Arcos Dorados (ARCO) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arcos Dorados is one of 230 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #15 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Arcos Dorados is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCO's full-year earnings has moved 10.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ARCO has returned 25.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 21.6% on average. This shows that Arcos Dorados is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Compass Group PLC (CMPGY). The stock is up 3.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Compass Group PLC's current year EPS has increased 2.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Arcos Dorados belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #189 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 12.6% this year, meaning that ARCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Compass Group PLC is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arcos Dorados and Compass Group PLC as they could maintain their solid performance.

