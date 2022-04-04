Has Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Arcos Dorados (ARCO) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Arcos Dorados is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 232 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arcos Dorados is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCO's full-year earnings has moved 22.8% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ARCO has gained about 39.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -8.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Arcos Dorados is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Costco (COST). The stock is up 1.4% year-to-date.

For Costco, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Arcos Dorados is a member of the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #171 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 12.2% so far this year, so ARCO is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Costco falls under the Retail - Discount Stores industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #173. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -6.1%.

Arcos Dorados and Costco could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

