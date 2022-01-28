Has Arcos Dorados (ARCO) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Arcos Dorados (ARCO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Arcos Dorados is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 231 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arcos Dorados is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCO's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ARCO has moved about 4.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -22% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Arcos Dorados is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, CBD (CBD), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 0.8%.

Over the past three months, CBD's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 35.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Arcos Dorados belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, a group that includes 44 individual stocks and currently sits at #232 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 1.1% this year, meaning that ARCO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, CBD falls under the Retail - Supermarkets industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #31. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -1.7%.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arcos Dorados and CBD as they could maintain their solid performance.

