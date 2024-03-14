Has Archrock (AROC) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Archrock Inc. (AROC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Archrock Inc. is one of 249 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Archrock Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AROC's full-year earnings has moved 9.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, AROC has moved about 23% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 4.4%. As we can see, Archrock Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, Kunlun Energy (KLYCY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 7.6%.

In Kunlun Energy's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Archrock Inc. is a member of the Oil and Gas - Field Services industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #153 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 1.5% so far this year, meaning that AROC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Kunlun Energy falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry. Currently, this industry has 10 stocks and is ranked #72. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -11.5%.

Archrock Inc. and Kunlun Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

