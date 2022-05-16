Has Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Archer Daniels Midland is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 194 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Archer Daniels Midland is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADM's full-year earnings has moved 16.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ADM has returned about 26.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of 4.1%. This means that Archer Daniels Midland is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sysco (SYY). The stock is up 7.9% year-to-date.

In Sysco's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 6.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Archer Daniels Midland belongs to the Agriculture - Operations industry, which includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.9% so far this year, so ADM is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Sysco belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry. This 48-stock industry is currently ranked #207. The industry has moved +4.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to Archer Daniels Midland and Sysco as they could maintain their solid performance.

