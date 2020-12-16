Has Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ABR and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Arbor Realty Trust is one of 895 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ABR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABR's full-year earnings has moved 13.55% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, ABR has returned 0.21% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -3.57% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Arbor Realty Trust is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, ABR belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 119 individual stocks and currently sits at #211 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 2.05% so far this year, so ABR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to ABR as it looks to continue its solid performance.

