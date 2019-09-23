Has Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Arbor Realty Trust is one of 855 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ABR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABR's full-year earnings has moved 10.44% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ABR has moved about 30.98% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 13.74%. This means that Arbor Realty Trust is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, ABR belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, a group that includes 117 individual companies and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 27.68% this year, meaning that ABR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

ABR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

