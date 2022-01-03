Has Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Arbor Realty Trust is one of 910 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arbor Realty Trust is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABR's full-year earnings has moved 6.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ABR has returned 29.2% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have an average of 0%. As we can see, Arbor Realty Trust is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Finance sector, Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 144.1%.

Over the past three months, Preferred Apartment Communities' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 10.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Arbor Realty Trust belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust industry, a group that includes 37 individual stocks and currently sits at #113 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

On the other hand, Preferred Apartment Communities belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Residential industry. This 25-stock industry is currently ranked #23. The industry has moved +0.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to Arbor Realty Trust and Preferred Apartment Communities as they could maintain their solid performance.

