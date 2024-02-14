Has Aramark (ARMK) Outpaced Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Aramark (ARMK) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

Aramark is one of 193 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Aramark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARMK's full-year earnings has moved 4.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, ARMK has moved about 7.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 0.9% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Aramark is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ). The stock has returned 8.7% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, European Wax Center, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aramark is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.2% so far this year, so ARMK is performing better in this area.

European Wax Center, Inc. however, belongs to the Cosmetics industry. Currently, this 14-stock industry is ranked #156. The industry has moved +20.8% so far this year.

Aramark and European Wax Center, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Aramark (ARMK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.