Has Aptiv (APTV) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Aptiv PLC (APTV) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aptiv PLC is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 330 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aptiv PLC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APTV's full-year earnings has moved 9.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, APTV has moved about 12% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 9.7% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Aptiv PLC is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Avis Budget Group (CAR) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 36.3%.

For Avis Budget Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Aptiv PLC belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 187 individual stocks and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.5% so far this year, so APTV is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Avis Budget Group falls under the Business - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 25 stocks and is ranked #98. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +14.2%.

Aptiv PLC and Avis Budget Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

