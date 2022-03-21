Has Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aptinyx Inc. is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1159 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aptinyx Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APTX's full-year earnings has moved 6.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that APTX has returned about 15.7% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -5.1%. This means that Aptinyx Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Doximity (DOCS). The stock is up 4.5% year-to-date.

In Doximity's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 39.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Aptinyx Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 539 individual companies and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 12.6% this year, meaning that APTX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Doximity belongs to the Medical Services industry. This 61-stock industry is currently ranked #192. The industry has moved -17.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Aptinyx Inc. and Doximity. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

