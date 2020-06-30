Has Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of APVO and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Aptevo Therapeutics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 886 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. APVO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for APVO's full-year earnings has moved 20.95% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, APVO has gained about 1.13% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 2.34%. As we can see, Aptevo Therapeutics is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, APVO is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 381 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.48% so far this year, so APVO is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to APVO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.